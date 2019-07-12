As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Weik Investment Services Decreased by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holding by $36.22 Million as Shares Declined

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47M, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 696,150 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

More notable recent Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keryx’s Long-Awaited Merger With Akebia Complete – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 219,201 shares stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 44,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 39,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The Massachusetts-based Abrams Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.3% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 114,313 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 1,913 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 31,255 are held by Sun Life Inc. Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 715,538 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (NYSE:THC) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.44% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 234,991 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 0.27% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.22M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Llc stated it has 2.83% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 88,277 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,897 are owned by Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 19,680 shares. Grimes Inc reported 8,746 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc invested in 0.12% or 4,220 shares. Wafra owns 363,687 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $756.93 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.