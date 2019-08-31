As Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fiduciary Management Cut Its Holding; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Stake by $2.77 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 51,262 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 248,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 7.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.70 million, down from 7.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Permanent School Fund has 148,825 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 3,240 shares. Scholtz And Lc owns 30,530 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Ipg Invest Advisors Lc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,130 shares. Moreover, Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 6.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.08M shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 114,878 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 0.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 55,032 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.37% or 4,369 shares in its portfolio. 412 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 391,621 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has invested 1.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Ltd holds 0.08% or 3,424 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 6,870 shares. Maryland Management has invested 1.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares to 1,279 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,974 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $65.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).