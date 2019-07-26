As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Park National Upped Holding; Whale Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $73.49 Million; Stock Price Rose

Park National Corp increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 181.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 67,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 37,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.80M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Alibaba Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 22,163 shares to 121,228 shares, valued at $142.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jennison Limited Liability has 4,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP stated it has 80,664 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 213,448 shares. Jlb & stated it has 2.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Connecticut-based Yhb Advsrs has invested 1.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brown Ltd Co has 8,240 shares. Profund Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 35,835 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 1.77% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 179,747 shares. Rhode Island-based Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thornburg Invest Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 240,752 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 134,618 shares to 163,759 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,831 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).