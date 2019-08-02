As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kensico Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $21.88 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 7.79 million shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738.26M, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 1.31 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.09 million shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $210.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.66 million for 18.40 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

