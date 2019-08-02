As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake by $1.69 Million; As Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Market Value Declined, Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased by $613,779 Its Position

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 2.08M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.85M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has 14,000 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,685 shares. 4.78 million were reported by Nordea Invest Ab. Alps Advsrs has 9,413 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust owns 61,669 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 34,494 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.26% or 861,005 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc stated it has 46,848 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.12% or 8,518 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 442 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 680,830 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 29,632 shares.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.32 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks close lower after Fed cuts rates but refrained from promising more – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Wall Street drops to one-month low on trade, growth fears – Reuters” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Chevron Gets a Bonus; Lowe’s Cuts Jobs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 131,334 shares. Park Oh reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bokf Na has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 66,076 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 6,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn holds 29,809 shares. Pinnacle Financial reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Apg Asset Nv owns 2.51 million shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Division invested 2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.83% or 28,880 shares in its portfolio. Rdl Fincl has invested 1.54% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Personal Financial Ser invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.35 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 2,980 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,166 shares. 6,795 are owned by Alesco Ltd Liability.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.