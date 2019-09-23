As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Shares Rose While Jackson Square Partners Has Increased Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 274,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, up from 262,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 3.18M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 264,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.50M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 263,659 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 346,012 shares to 5.01M shares, valued at $529.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 98,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

