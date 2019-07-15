As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Saturna Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.04 million, up from 668,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 1.75 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares to 501,179 shares, valued at $43.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 184,943 shares. Citigroup owns 1.18 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Llc accumulated 9,766 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com owns 741,409 shares. John G Ullman & Associates holds 2.43% or 96,052 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 100,189 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Company reported 5,162 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc reported 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peavine Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Ins Communications invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barton Investment Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,509 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.52% or 391,030 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors holds 10,186 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.92M for 22.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.2% or 5,532 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 608 shares. Ls Investment Ltd has 54,924 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Chatham Group Inc stated it has 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jnba reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 300,722 shares. Amer Rech Management accumulated 4,506 shares. Advisory reported 0.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Services invested in 1,444 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 22,269 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 13,736 shares. 11,252 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 1.2% or 1.06M shares. Albion Fincl Group Incorporated Ut reported 9,688 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 52,674 shares.