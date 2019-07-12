As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Has Cut by $1.69 Million Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 5.17 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,246 shares. Richard C Young & Communication invested in 0.06% or 1,342 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 108,700 shares. Leavell Investment Management holds 13,391 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ci Investments has 741,465 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 952 are owned by Suncoast Equity Management. Violich Capital owns 21,941 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,308 were reported by Harvey Invest Ltd Company. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 19,288 are held by Lincoln Limited. Anchor Advsr Lc owns 2,503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1.39% or 49,715 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Grp holds 0.08% or 959 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $756.93M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.