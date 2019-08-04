As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased by $1.69 Million Its Position; Harris Associates LP Holding In National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Was Has Upped

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39 million, up from 22.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.39M shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 752,360 shares to 61.66 million shares, valued at $2.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 215,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.98M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

