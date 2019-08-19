As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Stake; Netgear (NTGR) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake by $796,191

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 3.95M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 24,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 20,109 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, down from 44,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 97,397 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Loop Capital Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 59.18M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 808,318 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,102 shares. 5.51 million were reported by Parametric Associate Lc. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 8,000 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 264,887 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Suvretta Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 1.38M shares or 2.13% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 61,352 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 4.65 million shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa owns 0.31% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,372 shares. King Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,612 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Orrstown Fincl Inc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Strs Ohio holds 0.17% or 696,310 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.58 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited owns 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 3.42 million shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Blackrock owns 4.74 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 11,068 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 21,433 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 931 shares. Foundry Prtn stated it has 67,922 shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Com has 61 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,839 shares. 7,363 were accumulated by Regions. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Twin Tree LP invested in 234 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NTGR’s profit will be $17.00 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by NETGEAR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 390.91% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 17,508 shares to 320,012 shares, valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NETGEAR: The Rebound Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NETGEAR Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NETGEAR to Host 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Nasdaq:NTGR – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of -17% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.