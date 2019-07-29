As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jensen Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; As Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Share Price Rose, Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $234.57. About 47,090 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.24M, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 602,175 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $526.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 296,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 2.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M&T National Bank stated it has 380,657 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,200 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc reported 467,908 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 0.42% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 16,544 shares. Pictet Retail Bank & invested in 0.38% or 16,180 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 48,740 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,326 shares. 99,805 are held by Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ancora Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 40,707 shares. Sfmg Limited Co accumulated 5,682 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 389,128 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 1.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.91 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,167 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 57,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 8,888 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp reported 2,700 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 8,828 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 3,810 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 71,195 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 127 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com holds 129,471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 317,961 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 4,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 36,898 shares to 357,907 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 25,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. On Monday, March 25 the insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014.