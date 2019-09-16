As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Decreased Its Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) as Stock Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 196,408 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 25,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 161,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 187,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.80 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 8.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 104,963 shares, valued at $196.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl accumulated 49,894 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,233 shares. Polaris Cap stated it has 79,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Amp Cap holds 0% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. 250,979 are owned by Franklin Resources. Next Financial Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 34,790 shares. Barnett And Company reported 0.53% stake. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 6,579 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 71,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Com owns 12,231 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% or 22,967 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 19,281 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of stock.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 15,573 shares to 38,285 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

