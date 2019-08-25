As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Qci Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million; Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Holding in Eqt (EQT) by $1.04 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 26,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 308,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 335,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 90.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 51,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 5,396 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 57,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 12.07 million shares traded or 135.88% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Commun; Will Combine Assets With Lumos Networks; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII FUND BUYS FACILE.IT FROM OAKLEY CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – EQT Completes Purchase of Majority Stake in Spirit Communications; Will Combine Assets with Lumos Networks; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 31/05/2018 – EQT CORP – EVALUATING POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE PRODUCTION & RELATED GATHERING & PIPELINE ASSETS IN HURON PLAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 160,591 shares to 361,438 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $612,567 activity. 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,384 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex Corp (Put) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

