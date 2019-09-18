As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Jag Capital Management Cut Stake by $13.20 Million; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Valuation Declined, Ulysses Management Lifted Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 836,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.70 million, up from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 907,267 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 93.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 253,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 17,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, down from 271,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 5.69 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St by 1,945 shares to 8,055 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 291,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,100 shares, and cut its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Fin Advisors Limited Liability owns 32,102 shares. First Republic Invest reported 277,772 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 452,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,800 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 602,237 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.12% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 9,405 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. 679,121 are owned by Kbc Nv. Jefferies Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 14,249 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moneta Group Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Citigroup Inc accumulated 461,419 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 8,385 shares to 17,110 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 16,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management holds 398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 5,558 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 145,931 shares. Chilton accumulated 206,893 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & stated it has 0.91% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alberta Invest Management owns 1.22 million shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.4% or 164,310 shares. Monetary Management Grp, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.02% or 580 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 953,684 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,492 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 233,863 shares. Prentiss Smith And reported 4,000 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru accumulated 426,544 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

