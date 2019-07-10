As Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Value Rose, Weik Investment Services Trimmed Position; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,257 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 113,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 5.91M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,732 shares to 7,232 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca has 397,351 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 47,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3.97 million are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.42% or 10,457 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.31% or 28,076 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Cap has invested 0.75% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lpl Financial Limited invested in 0.04% or 229,550 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,838 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.25M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sather Grp Inc has 174,158 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 125,587 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 273,209 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.79% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,933 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,199 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.75M shares. 1.46 million were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 24,604 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. St James Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 3.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc invested in 43,112 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 45,710 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc stated it has 7,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miller Invest LP accumulated 0.13% or 9,214 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Adirondack reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 15,309 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.