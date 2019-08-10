As Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Confluence Investment Management Has Raised by $317,576 Its Holding; Tekne Capital Management Raised Its Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $10.11 Million as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 5,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.26 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 66.24% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 110,410 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs has 14,957 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1,408 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 3,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,132 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 21,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 32,476 shares. 26,927 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 0% or 1,865 shares. Aqr holds 0% or 3,706 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,265 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Trexquant LP holds 21,788 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cipher LP invested in 0.03% or 4,982 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc reported 11,811 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.37% or 52,428 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma stated it has 4.65M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 30,020 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 505,931 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP accumulated 0.2% or 30,880 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 176,549 shares. Peoples Service reported 0.01% stake. Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.11% or 443,206 shares in its portfolio. 4.78 million are owned by Nordea Mgmt. Guyasuta Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.42% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Inverness Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,383 shares to 56,974 shares, valued at $56.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 62,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Bdc Income Etf.

