As Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $703,310; New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Lennox Intl Com (LII) by $2.34 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 207,485 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65M, up from 337,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 1.95 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 13,449 shares to 183,244 shares, valued at $25.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,916 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co owns 43,151 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 29,632 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 931,501 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 680,830 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,404 shares. 708,594 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Blackrock accumulated 85.78M shares. 9,413 were reported by Alps. Glenmede Na has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.63% or 273,209 shares. Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.16% or 234,879 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Mutual Insurance Communication owns 91,258 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc reported 0.82% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.42 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Bedard Gary S sold $146,885.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,784 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.08% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1.51 million shares. 1,225 were accumulated by First Republic Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 29 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 60,580 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Driehaus Capital Ltd has 1,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 267,902 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,608 shares. Axa holds 21,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 4,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% or 96,800 shares. Hanseatic Serv Inc reported 2,623 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 2,668 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,421 shares to 63,215 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 16,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,234 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs.