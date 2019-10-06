As Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Value Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Upped Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Td Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 317,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 53,573 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 3,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 111,228 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.22 million, down from 115,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 892,812 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $881.48 million for 14.43 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics: A Dividend Aristocrat Likely To Outperform The Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

