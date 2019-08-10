As Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Value Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,479 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 10,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 111,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The institutional investor held 324,952 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 436,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 96,867 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company has 2.64% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Two Sigma Limited Liability Com invested in 5,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 790 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3.02 million shares. Eastern Bank owns 0.85% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 80,090 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Us Savings Bank De has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens Management LP has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 20,233 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 84,971 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 5.70 million shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.33% or 11,218 shares in its portfolio. 13,482 were accumulated by Mount Vernon Associate Md. Credit Suisse Ag has 976,287 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares to 60,334 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,072 shares. 41,993 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated stated it has 1,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Mngmt Inc Ma invested in 0.56% or 672,982 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 55,874 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.86 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 128,654 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 18,636 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Invesco Limited stated it has 443,375 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 126,912 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 128 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 488 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

