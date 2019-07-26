As Titan Machinery (TITN) Market Value Declined, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Cut Holding; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 554,750 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q Net $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 181,188 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 International Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Much Brookfield Asset Management Charges For Managing Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners: My Top Pick For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is Wrong With Brookfield Property Partners? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Popular Real Estate Stock Could Soar if it Makes This 1 Acquisition – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 12,700 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co owns 21,042 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 26,833 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 12,000 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 9,884 shares. 4.71 million are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0% or 1,880 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 126,005 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 673 shares or 0% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation owns 9.10 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 35,236 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 614,353 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.90M shares. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is This Small Cap Still A Titan? (TITN) – Benzinga” on November 09, 2010, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Titan Machinery (TITN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% or 206,944 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 126,912 shares stake. Tower Cap Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 128 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 277,128 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 33,067 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 26,063 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3,378 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 7,026 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 262,467 shares. 184,962 were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association. Bridgeway Cap holds 156,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 28,821 are held by Paloma Partners Management. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 989 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 304,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY).