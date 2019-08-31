As Titan Machinery (TITN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.66 Million Its Stake; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Upped Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 110,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 288,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 399,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 337,634 shares traded or 87.59% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q EPS 8c

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 1.66 million shares traded or 125.04% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 92,236 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 252,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

