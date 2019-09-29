As Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Price Declined, Qs Investors Has Increased Stake by $358,400; First Heartland Consultants Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $369,684

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 3895.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 89,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 91,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 328,059 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 3.69M shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Hate Taxes? Here’s How to Unlock Your TFSA to its Full Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Mainline open season stopped by regulator – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 108,573 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 12,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (LQD).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $526,720 activity.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEMEX and Titan International among industrial gainers; Hebron Technology and Ideal Power in losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 273,315 shares to 15,043 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engines Lc invested in 0% or 47,307 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 64,640 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 21,884 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested in 35,759 shares. 566,430 were reported by Grace And White. Blackrock owns 8.04M shares. 46,603 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 3.05% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Blair William & Company Il reported 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Inc Nv owns 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 79,188 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 930,850 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc owns 16,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 34,973 shares.