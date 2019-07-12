As Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; As Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Share Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered by $5.51 Million Its Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 877,085 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 248,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 785,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 158,408 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $326.61 million for 13.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 88,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 176,860 shares. Stevens Management LP reported 4,383 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 37,668 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Penn Cap Management Company owns 10,347 shares. Polaris Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 12,026 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 23,194 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 28,989 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 5,566 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested in 3,590 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rattler Midstream’s Stock Deserves To Trade At Premium To Closest Peers, RBC Says – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 580,185 shares in its portfolio. 56,316 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 22,964 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 19,847 shares. 3.17M were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Co. Voya Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 20,279 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Teton reported 35,600 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma has 1.66% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 1.00M shares. American Group accumulated 37,970 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 1.38 million shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 37,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 65,613 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 4.04M shares.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare names top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Titan International (TWI) Announces Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives with respect to its Italtractor ITM SpA Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Titan International, Eldorado Gold, and El Pollo Loco Holdings Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Titan International (TWI) Presents At Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Titan International, Inc.’s (NYSE:TWI) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.