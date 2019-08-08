As Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Share Price Declined, Indexiq Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Its Aflac (AFL) Holding as Shares Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 204,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 94,680 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 298,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 2.43M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 1955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 255,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 268,273 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 13,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 531,388 shares traded or 26.12% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: Co Will Not Renew Employment Agreement of CFO, CIO James M. Froisland; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 82,095 shares to 80,202 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 26,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,269 shares, and cut its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,645 shares to 196,351 shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $811.29M for 12.24 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

