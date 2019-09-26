As Titan International (TWI) Stock Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Position; Route One Investment Company LP Cut Position in Herbalife LTD (HLF) as Stock Price Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan International Inc. (TWI) by 117.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.785. About 26,175 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 102,568 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 06/03/2018 Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 20/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared a ‘secret dossier’ on Bill Ackman as it geared up for fight with activist; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 211,830 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cwm Llc reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 722,691 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.07% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited reported 11,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Century Cos has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 390,921 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 1.82% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 377,870 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 44,668 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt owns 20,873 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Voya Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nuveen Asset Lc accumulated 426,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Aristeia Lc holds 369,103 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TWI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 50.79 million shares or 0.26% less from 50.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 77,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 213,445 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,205 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 618,902 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 17,261 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp reported 224,562 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) or 82,616 shares. Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 47,307 shares. 37,000 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 325,629 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 16,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

