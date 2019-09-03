As Tiptree (TIPT) Stock Value Rose, Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.89 Million; Eventide Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $774,000

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 341,015 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (TIPT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.06% . The hedge fund held 223,444 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 872,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Tiptree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 238 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has risen 1.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF ALL TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM SEPT 18, 2018 TO SEPT 18, 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiptree Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIPT); 10/04/2018 – TIPTREE INC – UNDER DEAL, TFP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO TIPTREE WITH TIPTREE CONTINUING AS SURVIVING COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – TIPTREE | TIPTREE FINL PARTNERS, L.P.: REPORTS ACTIVE STAKE; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC SAYS ON MAY 4, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 18, 2013 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Eliminating Dual Class Stk Structure; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, AS EXCHANGED, OF $10.59, UP 4.3% COMPARED TO $10.15 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Simplifies Corporate Structure; 14/03/2018 Tiptree Reports 2017 Results

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 131,000 shares to 805,000 shares, valued at $128.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62,544 shares to 66,400 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

