As Tiptree (TIPT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Decreased Stake; As Rush Enterprises Cl A (RUSHA) Valuation Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Its Stake by $961,163

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (TIPT) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 223,444 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 872,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Tiptree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 8,548 shares traded. Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has declined 3.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TIPT News: 10/04/2018 – Tiptree Eliminating Dual Class Stk Structure; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiptree Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIPT); 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q Rev $148.1M; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $47 MLN BY CERTAIN OF LENDERS TO UNIT; 12/04/2018 – TIPTREE | TIPTREE FINL PARTNERS, L.P.: REPORTS ACTIVE STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Tiptree to 100% Own Tiptree Operating Co, Operating Subsidiary That Holds All of Tiptree’s Consolidated Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – Fortegra Establishes European Subsidiary in Malta; 07/05/2018 – Tiptree 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – TIPTREE INC SAYS ON MAY 4, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 18, 2013 – SEC FILING

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (RUSHA) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 63,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 251,074 shares traded or 35.33% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).