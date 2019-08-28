As Timkensteel (TMST) Valuation Declined, Bronson Point Management Has Cut by $870,000 Its Holding; Clearbridge Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Carters (CRI)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 10059.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 13,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 13,918 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 345,745 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 97,724 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TimkenSteel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel: All This Stock Needs Now Is An Economic Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,123 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 463,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

