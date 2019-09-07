As Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Trimmed Its Position by $870,000; Alexion Pharmaceutical (ALXN) Stake Increased by Vigilant Capital Management Llc

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 383,643 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. (ALXN) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 109,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, up from 106,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 2.97M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com (NYSE:VC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 31,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,575 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).