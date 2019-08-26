As Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Price Declined, Bronson Point Management Lowered Its Position; Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stake by $1.90 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 206,316 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 1516.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 379,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 404,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 457,240 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 390,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.