As Timkensteel (TMST) Share Value Declined, Bronson Point Management Decreased Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Decreased Holding by $633,615

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89M shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 144,834 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. 3,121 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 24,791 shares valued at $3.26M was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Tuesday, January 8. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $485.43M for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 28,751 shares. Aperio invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moors & Cabot reported 10,014 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,483 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 5,252 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.06% or 2.48M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has 1.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salem Invest Counselors holds 2,756 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Com holds 0.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,217 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 0.54% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 230,852 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 61,572 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,400 are held by Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company.