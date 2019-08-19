As Timkensteel (TMST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Stake by $870,000; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.00 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 16,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69 million, down from 143,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 4.49 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 236,809 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd has 71,368 shares. Osterweis Cap reported 3,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Community has 1.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 111,201 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M Kraus And Company reported 1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hsbc Plc owns 2.63 million shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 176,158 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 443,516 shares. Ironwood Counsel owns 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,163 shares. 19,861 are held by Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 23,785 shares stake. Green Square Cap Lc holds 0.92% or 11,492 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co reported 29,988 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mount Lucas Management LP owns 70,766 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,784 shares to 17,985 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

