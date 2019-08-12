As Timken Steel (TMST) Stock Value Declined, Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Abiomed (ABMD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 99,950 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 3,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 209,888 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (Put) (NYSE:AXP) by 74,400 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ) by 833,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,565 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,140 shares. Weiss Multi holds 12,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 236,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,337 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 142,700 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 3,248 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated owns 9,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 243,611 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd stated it has 90 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,857 shares in its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Scout Invs reported 0.68% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 14 shares.