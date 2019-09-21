As Timken Co (TKR) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Its Holding by $381,990; Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Its Position in China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) as Shares Declined

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 29,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 94,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 64,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 563,005 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 41,455 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 33,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 434,373 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) by 43,584 shares to 43,186 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 18,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,857 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 109,999 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 20,402 shares. Anchor Bolt LP reported 1.06% stake. Invesco Limited has 1.34M shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 5,752 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 72,804 shares. Spark Management Llc holds 0.25% or 69,800 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 38,515 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 679,620 shares. Geode Cap Ltd invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Meeder Asset Inc holds 19,026 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.27 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Coastline holds 0.04% or 5,975 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 17,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP stated it has 118,786 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,216 activity.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY) by 285,981 shares to 480,343 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,092 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA).

