As Timken Co (TKR) Valuation Declined, Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Shareholder Moon Capital Management Raised Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 6,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 billion, up from 105,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 17,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 91,426 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 108,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 503,766 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 53,616 shares to 438,024 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Inc holds 0.61% or 611,287 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 213,545 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.2% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,702 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 20,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). 5,149 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 25,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Hendley And accumulated 0.32% or 13,100 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Vanguard reported 6.47 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.11% or 47,053 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 2,276 shares.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.78 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.