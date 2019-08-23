As Timken Co (TKR) Stock Price Declined, Trillium Asset Management Decreased Stake by $348,300; Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 374,446 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 20,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 427,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 448,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 727,351 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 20,148 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $39.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 12,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 6.19M shares stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 24,813 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Verition Fund Lc stated it has 7,899 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 94,521 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 7,343 shares. Waddell Reed Inc accumulated 132,600 shares. Arlington Value Capital Ltd Llc, Utah-based fund reported 497,548 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.02% or 637,006 shares. 8,235 are held by Dupont Capital Management. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Alexandria Limited Liability Company has 37,210 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares reported 330 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $115.69 million for 5.74 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre also bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited, a Us-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Glenmede Na holds 7,131 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 677,818 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 371,795 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Southernsun Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.03M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 46,301 shares. 98,156 were reported by Phocas Fincl. Assetmark Inc accumulated 280 shares. Fruth Inv invested in 24,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 199,963 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,087 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 303,801 shares to 390,863 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.