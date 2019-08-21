As Timken Co (Call) (TKR) Share Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Raised Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Eqis Capital Management Upped Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (Call) (TKR) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 12,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Timken Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 519,980 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Net $80.2M; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

