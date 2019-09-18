As Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Upped Stake; Fca Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $373,493

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 32,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The institutional investor held 410,494 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 106,946 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

Fca Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,687 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 18,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 1.40 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 116,015 shares to 19,660 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,918 shares, and cut its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG).