As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.46 Million; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Nli International Lifted Stake

Nli International Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 141,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 439,080 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71 million, up from 297,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 994,872 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold Communication holds 149,282 shares. C Group Holdg A S has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow Fin Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,868 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,247 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.81M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Grassi holds 1.53% or 308,507 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Country Club Na reported 290,145 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 1.63% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Company has 211,334 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Argyle Capital Management Inc has 1.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 156,622 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 1.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 61,470 shares to 81,550 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,160 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

