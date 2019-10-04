As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $2.58 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 499,235 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 53,513 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, down from 68,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 3.18 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares to 809,183 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares to 947,108 shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 62,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

