As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stock Declined, Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $3.79 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Tiger Management Has Decreased Holding by $10.35 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 477,886 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 75,810 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0.23% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 20,417 shares. Schroder Invest accumulated 6.75 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com holds 44,445 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Polaris Mgmt owns 493,552 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 235,828 shares. Ycg Lc owns 98,228 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc reported 140,261 shares. Barton Mgmt owns 28,127 shares. Private Asset Inc has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea Inv Corp invested in 6.27 million shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 22,105 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.39M shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

