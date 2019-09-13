As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Share Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding; Angies List (ANGI) Holding Maintained by Telemark Asset Management Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Angies List Inc (ANGI) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.93% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angies List Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 804,819 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 21/03/2018 – ABACUS Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award for the Sixth Time; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 16/03/2018 – Baker Brothers Plumbing & Air Conditioning Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For a Ninth Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company's stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 223,044 shares traded. TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 600,940 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $38.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.60M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 20,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).