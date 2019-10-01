As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Share Price Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Ancora Advisors Has Increased Holding in Blackrock (BLK)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 616,821 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 20,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 19,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $10.95 during the last trading session, reaching $434.7. About 403,764 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Submission of Documents; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow Deal Blackrock European CLO I Reissue; 13/04/2018 – Italy – Factors to watch on April 13; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Total Voting Rights; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK NO INTENT CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $56.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock invested in 0.12% or 1,318 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca reported 47,761 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt accumulated 13,000 shares. Advisors Lc owns 236 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,229 shares. Pggm Invests reported 2,799 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested in 32,955 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd holds 0.4% or 11,536 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.69% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Golub Gru Ltd Co holds 5,291 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 16,921 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc has 0.08% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 43,789 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 3,466 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Cap Management has invested 1.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

