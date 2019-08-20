As Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose, Citadel Advisors Trimmed Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Holding in M D C Hldgs (MDC) as Share Price Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 59,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 795,690 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, down from 855,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 826,138 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 816,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 24,563 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 840,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 179,159 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M.D.C. Holdings declares $0.30 dividend and 8% stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 104,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,343 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 53,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 37,391 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd owns 213,621 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 19,344 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 0% or 100,237 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 18,944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 69,177 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited holds 356,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 54,725 shares stake. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 225,699 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp invested in 396,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (Put) (NYSE:SAP) by 3,300 shares to 24,200 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 882,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (Put) (NYSE:DIN).