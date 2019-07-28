As Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Boosted Stake; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered by $18.05 Million Its Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 1.65 million shares traded or 195.83% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 109,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.25 million, down from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Tile Shop Names Cabell Lolmaugh as Director and CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop Holdings: 2019 Growth Should Lead To Share Price Improvement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 24,810 shares to 257,780 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (NYSE:AMC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. $353,718 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares were bought by KAMIN PETER H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Com has 0.65% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Voya Inv Limited Liability Com has 16,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 16,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 1.01M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Invesco holds 98,623 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Amer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 30,257 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 10,440 shares. World stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Wynnefield holds 80,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 60,413 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. Demsey John sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of stock. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 397,887 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Management owns 0.3% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,643 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chem Bankshares holds 3,732 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt holds 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 1,585 shares. 6,022 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,542 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 234,778 shares. Oppenheimer reported 17,384 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 4,263 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 120,681 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 4,053 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp accumulated 0.13% or 474,467 shares.