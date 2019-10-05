As Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Private Management Group Has Raised Stake in Andersons (ANDE) as Valuation Declined

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 16,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 98,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 81,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 200,371 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. EPS 7C; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 12/03/2018 – Andersons Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 126,771 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection

