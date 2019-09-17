As Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Stock Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, First Manhattan Company Upped by $926,650 Its Stake

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 21,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 762,701 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.90M, up from 741,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.57M shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 98,076 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amern Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29,089 shares to 527,385 shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,828 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 15,815 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 60,053 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 3.48% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Howe & Rusling reported 336 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0.01% or 187,801 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 35,815 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 5,047 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 134,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Carroll Associate has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 0.08% or 5,500 shares. 13,377 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 266,639 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Inc has 2.28 million shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Invesco reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Prescott Gru Cap Management Limited Com holds 131,712 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Run Cap LP reported 0.14% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Diversified Strategies Limited Company holds 0.75% or 195,875 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Int Grp holds 29,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,383 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Accredited Invsts Inc accumulated 23,634 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 194 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,800 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).