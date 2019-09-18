As Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Market Valuation Declined, Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Position; S&T Bank Cut Its Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stake by $362,934

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.645. About 144,830 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. It closed at $84.58 lastly. It is down 32.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TTS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 22,100 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 21,800 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 12,852 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 173,698 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 46,050 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 689,147 shares. 13,611 are held by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Northrock Prtn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 62,055 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) or 1,937 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 34,481 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 103,349 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 523,621 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.63 million activity. On Monday, June 10 KAMIN PETER H bought $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) or 22,000 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorpo (NYSE:ATI) by 16,400 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Alberta Inv Corp owns 5,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Whittier Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 15,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 55,539 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.17% or 33,537 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 9,265 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 7,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10,651 shares. 576,547 are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Bb&T Lc holds 2,668 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 52,436 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 33,395 shares stake.

