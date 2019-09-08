As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Has Upped Its Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Stake In Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Was Boosted

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 338,174 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

