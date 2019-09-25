As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Valuation Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted by $21.30 Million Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Increased Holding by $10.55 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 229,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 690,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.61M, up from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 379,408 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 185,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,709 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 3.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $56.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tiffany Earnings Decline as Challenges Mount – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Cap LP reported 42,538 shares. Mathes Inc holds 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 16,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1.74M shares. 159,130 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 147,431 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.23% or 6,908 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd reported 796,227 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 1.8% stake. Beutel Goodman & has 2.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.10M shares. Moreover, Mairs has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 1.58% or 4.28 million shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18.70 million shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,774 shares. Ht Partners Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,059 shares.